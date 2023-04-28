Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $43.20, but opened at $45.41. Teck Resources shares last traded at $45.08, with a volume of 4,065,954 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.03.

Teck Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,404 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Recommended Stories

