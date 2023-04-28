Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 522,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,964 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.27 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.96 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

