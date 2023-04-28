The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

