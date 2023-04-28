The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Lifted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $432,541,000 after acquiring an additional 269,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.42.

Shares of CI stock opened at $250.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

