The Cigna Group Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.23 (NYSE:CI)

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

The Cigna Group has increased its dividend by an average of 382.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. The Cigna Group has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Cigna Group to earn $28.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $250.33 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $567,246.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 167,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

