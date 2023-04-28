The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Raised by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,907.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $166.19 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $166.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Articles

