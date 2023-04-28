The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 140.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 18.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The Hackett Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HCKT opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

