The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $273.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $273.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.94.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

