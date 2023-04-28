The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 72,600.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Howard Hughes stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 9,133 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $684,518.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,993,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,725,191.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $84,337.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.