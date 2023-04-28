The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $153.84 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

