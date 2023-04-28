The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 198.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 533,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 91,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Kroger by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Kroger by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 77,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

