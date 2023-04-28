The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after acquiring an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after buying an additional 470,181 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,354,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,805,000 after buying an additional 408,829 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,049,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $128.02 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.51 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

