The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 823,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 644,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.