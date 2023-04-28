TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.78, for a total transaction of $24,184,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $759.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $772.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $737.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $667.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

