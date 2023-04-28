TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,229,307.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total transaction of $4,895,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.31.

Shares of TDG opened at $759.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $737.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $772.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

