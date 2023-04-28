Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.32, but opened at $41.00. Travel + Leisure shares last traded at $38.83, with a volume of 191,424 shares.

The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

TNL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

