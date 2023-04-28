Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Decreased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Trimble worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after buying an additional 118,318 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $46.66 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.