Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

