Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $386.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 8.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.58.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

