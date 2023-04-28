U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $194,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 74,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $103.61 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.99 and its 200 day moving average is $108.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

