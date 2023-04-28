U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 115,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.95 and a one year high of $119.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

