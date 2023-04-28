U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $192,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CRWD opened at $126.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.56 and a beta of 1.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $212.19.
In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
