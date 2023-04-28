Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

ULTA stock opened at $547.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $527.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.90. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $553.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.