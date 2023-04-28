UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $55.80, but opened at $60.91. UMB Financial shares last traded at $61.61, with a volume of 131,333 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.38.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $39,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $39,917.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,145 shares of company stock worth $728,074. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,824,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,690,000 after purchasing an additional 90,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Articles

