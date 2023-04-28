Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,072 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,876,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

