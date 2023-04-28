Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 559.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,036,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after buying an additional 3,424,234 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $42,149,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vertiv by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,137,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after buying an additional 2,784,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.
Vertiv Stock Performance
NYSE VRT opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
About Vertiv
Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.
