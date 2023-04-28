Visa (NYSE:V) Announces Earnings Results

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Visa stock opened at $229.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.27 and its 200-day moving average is $215.46. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Visa

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

