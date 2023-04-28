W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $691.13.

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW stock opened at $696.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $670.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

