Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $25.65. Wabash National shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 492,315 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Wabash National

WNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In related news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $979,383.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Wabash National by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Trading Up 7.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Articles

