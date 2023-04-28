Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.32. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $602,107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 64,555.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560,991 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 397,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 358,587 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

