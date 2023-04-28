WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,541 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

