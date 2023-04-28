Wedbush Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $330.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $306.83.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $294.72 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $295.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

