Wedbush Comments on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

NYSE PHM opened at $66.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $66.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

