Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WES. Barclays lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

WES stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 37.22%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.856 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

