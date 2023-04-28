Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

