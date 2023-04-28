Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,543 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.21.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

