Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DSX opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 41.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.15%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

