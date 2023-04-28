Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.78. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.56. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DORM. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Dorman Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.