Wrapmanager Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $231.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.21. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $170.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.