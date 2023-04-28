Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $156,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 139,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

