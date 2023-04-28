Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $231,000 in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MEG opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.26). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,782 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,257,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,843,505.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,782 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,257,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,509 shares in the company, valued at $42,843,505.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 600 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $32,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,317 shares in the company, valued at $37,466,850.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,238. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Further Reading

