Wrapmanager Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 138.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $149.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $123.39 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $898.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average is $142.47.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

