Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $40,324,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,375 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $7,279,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 653,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.41. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.