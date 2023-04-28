Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.46.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Price Performance

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $1,540,500. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $103.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.31.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

