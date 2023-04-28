Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,676 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 520.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.55 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

