Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,953 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 15.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 569,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in PROS by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in PROS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,642,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,981,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,949 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $28.63 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,958.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

