Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 3,308 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 170,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Aegon Price Performance

Aegon Increases Dividend

Aegon stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Aegon has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.1288 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

Featured Stories

