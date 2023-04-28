Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average is $67.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

