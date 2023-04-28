Wrapmanager Inc. Takes Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,247,000 after acquiring an additional 841,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after acquiring an additional 413,728 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,327,000 after purchasing an additional 699,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,180,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,934,000 after purchasing an additional 66,039 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

ZWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 73.69%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

