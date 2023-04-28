Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28, RTT News reports. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xerox Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Xerox has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

XRX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Xerox by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

